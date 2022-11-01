Shoebox Project Returns To Muskoka This Holiday Season

The Shoebox Project in Muskoka is excited to officially launch, going into its 8th year in Muskoka, collecting gift filled Shoeboxes for women in need and transition in our community.

Our Campaign runs from November 1st – December 1st.

The Muskoka Shoebox Project Co-ordinators Jennifer and Sarah Stevenson are joined by 25 dedicated volunteers to bring this holiday project to our community. We are completely volunteer driven and all Shoebox Gifts stay in Muskoka.

This year our goal is 1,235 Shoeboxes being distributed to 14 agencies here in Muskoka.

How it Works:

The idea is simple: pack a Shoebox with about $50 worth of gifts and little luxuries that any woman might enjoy that can enhance self-worth and reduce the feelings of isolation. The

Muskoka Shoebox Project will deliver it to a local women’s shelter or community agency serving vulnerable women in time for the Holidays.

Shoeboxes are filled with items that would help any woman feel special: make-up, skin care products, body wash, shampoo, chocolates, and warm socks, mittens and hats to name a few

items. Donors are asked to include a personal message of support or a warm greeting in their Shoebox to help the recipient feel special.

Why It Matters:

A Shoebox gift is a powerful reminder for a woman that she has not been forgotten and remains a valued and respected member of her community. This gift-giving action is an opportunity to

give back to someone in your community. It is a small gesture of kindness that has an immediate and positive impact on the woman who receives it.

Fill and wrap a Shoebox (top and bottom have to be wrapped separately) and drop it off by December 1st

In Bala & Port Carling: Johnston & Daniel Realty, Muskoka Lakes Public Library

In Bracebridge: Becker Shoes, Muskoka Natural Food Market, Royal LePage,

Muskoka Paint & Decorating, Katalyst Brewing Company

In Huntsville: Becker Shoes, Royal LePage

In Gravenhurst: Royal LePage

Community members interested in donating a Shoebox or participating in other ways can visit www.shoeboxproject.com/muskoka for more detailed information.

For more information, please contact us by email: muskoka@shoeboxproject.com

Facebook: The-Muskoka-Shoebox-Project

Instagram: @muskokashoebox