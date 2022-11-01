OPP Investigating A Knife Point Robbery In Parry Sound

On October 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., an individual entered a business on Pine Drive in Parry Sound brandishing a knife and demanded merchandise and cash. The suspect then fled the scene, accounting to an OPP press release.

West Parry Sound OPP along with the OPP Crime Unit, Emergency Response Unit (ERT), Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) continue to investigate the armed robbery.

Businesses and residents in the area are encouraged to check security cameras.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.