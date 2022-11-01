Huntsville Hospital South Wing COVID Outbreak Confirmed Over

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak on South Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted 20 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, four patient cases and one staff case were attributed to the outbreak in total.

South Wing unit has reopened to admissions as well as visitors, in line with MAHC’s visitation policy, currently at Phase 2 to allow two visitors per day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There are no units in outbreak at either of MAHC’s sites.