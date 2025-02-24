Today Is Cupcake Day For OSPCA And It’s The Sweetest Way To Help Animals 

The sweetest day of the year has finally arrived! Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA is today, and it’s your opportunity to indulge in cupcakes to help animals in need.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is rallying all cupcake heroes to enjoy a cupcake today and donate to raise some dough to help animals in need. Whether you’re whipping up homemade cupcakes, spoiling your pup with some “pupcakes,” or treating yourself at your favourite local bakery, every bite makes a difference. Simply enjoy a cupcake today and visit cupcakeday.ca to donate to the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre .

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to help animals in need. By taking part in Cupcake Day, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home.

“Cupcake Day is all about having fun while making a difference,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “Every cupcake you share and every donation made at cupcakeday.ca helps animals in need get the care and love they deserve.”

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s raise some dough to help animals in need! Visit cupcakeday.ca to donate.