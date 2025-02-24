Repbulic Live Donates $25,000 To Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services As Part Of Ongoing Community Support

Republic Live , the Internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning producer of Boots and Hearts Music Festival and All Your Friends Fest, is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services (OMFES) to support emergency response efforts in the township of Oro-Medonte, home to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and Republic Live’s marquee annual event, Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

This donation originated from the $408,000 raised at last year’s Boots and Hearts Barn Burner Charity Hockey Game, held in Barrie, Ontario on August 7, 2024. Now in its fourth year, the Boots and Hearts Barn Burner continues to raise essential funds for local organizations, including Royal Victoria Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the John Tavares Foundation’s youth programs, PIE Education, the local Rotary Club, and other initiatives that directly benefit the community.

Republic Live’s $25,000 donation will specifically be used to upgrade extrication equipment for emergency responders, allowing faster, more effective rescue efforts along the Highway 11 corridor – a vital investment in public safety and first responders who serve the region year-round.“

Supporting the community that has welcomed us for so many years has always been a priority to us,” says Eva Dunford, Co-Founder, Republic Live. “We’re proud to contribute to Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services, ensuring they have the tools they need to respond quickly in critical situations. This is just one part of our ongoing commitment to Oro-Medonte, alongside the funds raised through Boots and Hearts Barn Burner.

In addition to financial contributions, Republic Live actively supports the Oro-Medonte community year-round, providing essential spaces, resources, and opportunities for local organizations, emergency services, and youth programs. Through its fundraising efforts, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds hosts the Oro-Medonte Minor Soccer Club, accommodating up to 800 children each game night across more than 25 soccer fields. Burl’s Creek Event Grounds has also been the site of the 2019 Oro-Medonte Kids Run for Charity and the twice-annual Huronia Fur and Feathers Breeders Association Day. Furthermore, Burl’s Creek functions as a training facility for the Ontario Provincial Police, offering over 100 training days each year and providing thousands of personnel and service animals with essential space for law enforcement education and preparation.