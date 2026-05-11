Amateur Golf Competition Coming to Muskoka This Month

Golfers in Muskoka will have the chance to tee it up as a team at two upcoming PGA Scramble local qualifiers starting later this month.

The events will be hosted at The Lake Joseph Golf Club in Port Carling on May 25 and Muskoka Bay Resort in Gravenhurst on July 27. Registration for each qualifier closes 10 days in advance of the event, and there is a maximum number of teams per event.

The competition is open to teams of four eligible amateur golfers who all have an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap and are 19 years of age or older.

The winners of each local qualifier are invited to participate in one of thirteen Regional Finals later this summer. From there, Regional Final winners will be awarded the chance to participate and win a National Championship at the prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia in the fall. There will also be two guaranteed spots at the National Final for all-female teams.

Now in its 11th year, the PGA Scramble presented by BMW is the largest grassroots amateur golf program in Canada, taking place at over 185 locations. The program has steadily grown every year, with last year featuring over 12,000 participants from coast-to-coast.

To register or see a full list of local qualifiers in the area, golfers can visit pgascramble.com/local-qualifiers/