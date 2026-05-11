Community Centre, Arena And Library Closure In Baysville | May 11 Update

The Township continues to assess an issue at the Lake of Bays Community Centre, Arena and Library in Baysville, which has resulted in a temporary closure.

Based on ongoing monitoring and assessment, impacts remain limited to a specific area of the site, including part of the parking lot and an adjacent maintenance room.

Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was closed and remains closed while this work continues. The maintenance room remains restricted, and a formal order is in place for that area. No additional restrictions have been issued for other areas of the facility.

Township staff are now exploring how the rest of the facility may be safely reopened. This work is ongoing, as key building systems needed to operate the facility are located in that maintenance room.

The public water refill taps at the arena are currently not available. Staff are exploring alternative options. In the meantime, water taps remain available at the following locations in Lake of Bays:

Station 2 Port Cunnington (1230 Fox Point Rd)

Station 3 Hillside (1007 Limberlost Rd)