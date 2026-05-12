Stunt Driving Charge For Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator For Going 103 km/h In A 60 km/h Zone In Ramara

Officers from the Central Region Time Team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol May 11, 2026, on County Rd 47 near Sideroad 5 in the township of Ramara. At which time, a Commercial Motor Vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed, the vehicle’s speed was recorded at 103 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

As a result Wirring, Lovedeep Singh, 31 year old male from Brampton, was charged with stunt driving. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and driver’s licence suspended for 30 days.

The threshold is 40 km/h over in 70 km/h or less zones, or 50 km/h+ over in higher speed zones

The OPP reminds all motorists that excessive speed and aggressive driving behaviour poses serious risks to everyone on the road. Officers will continue proactive enforcement efforts to promote safe driving across the region.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).