OPP Hoping For A Safe Victoria Day Long Weekend On Our Roadways

Speeding, alcohol/drug impairment, driver inattention and lack of occupant restraint were linked to a significant number of last year’s 344 fatalities on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads.

While the number of OPP-investigated road deaths varies from year to year, these leading causes and contributing factors do not. Every year, the death toll comes down to the same threat posed by the motoring public: how drivers and passengers choose to travel on our roadways.

As we head into the Victoria Day long weekend – one of the busiest weekends on our roads – as a driver, please remember that every person travelling with or near you stands to pay the price when you choose to take risks behind the wheel. So do their families. If you are a passenger, don’t let your family pay the price because you chose not to buckle up.

During the annual Canada Road Safety Week campaign, the OPP, alongside Canadian policing partners, will conduct robust targeted enforcement and education to address these pervasive road behaviours and any other risks they observe drivers taking. As we head into the warmer months, motorists are also reminded to watch out for increased pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

The OPP remains committed to saving lives on more than 130,000 kilometers of roadway throughout the province. Drivers are reminded of their vital role in keeping roads safe and that some of the most consequential decisions of their lives are made behind the wheel.

Please help make it a safe and enjoyable Victoria Day long weekend!

· Canada Road Safety Week is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and runs from May 12 to 18, 2026.

· Canada Road Safety Week forms part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2035 and Beyond, which aims to make Canada’s roads the safety in the world.