Charlee’s Run Reaches $1M Milestone: Community Support Transforming Care For Families At OSMH 

On May 2, nearly 1,000 participants gathered at Tudhope Park for the 10th annual Charlee’s Run, presented by Lake Country Office Solutions. Together, they raised $130,357 in support of neonatal and paediatric care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), bringing the event’s total impact to more than $1 million for local patient care.

This milestone reflects the power of community support in enhancing care for babies, children, and families across the region. With more than 1,000 babies born annually at OSMH, and the hospital serving patients from across Simcoe County and Muskoka, funds raised through Charlee’s Run play a vital role in ensuring families have access to high-quality care close to home.

Over the past decade, contributions to Charlee’s Run has supported the purchase of critical equipment, including specialized warmers and resuscitation units to stabilize newborns immediately after birth, advanced patient monitoring systems, bedside bassinets that promote bonding and recovery, and paediatric syringe pumps that ensure precise, life-saving medication delivery.

“These investments are about more than equipment, they’re about people,” said Dr. Kim McIntosh, Chief of Staff at OSMH. “They help our teams deliver safe, high-quality, compassionate care, close to home. They support better outcomes for babies and children, and provide comfort and reassurance for families when they need it most.”

This year’s Charlee’s Run welcomed families, friends, and volunteers who braved the rain, snow, and eventual sunshine to make a difference at OSMH and to celebrate the little lives lost far too soon while celebrating a decade of impact.

“It’s been 10 years and over $1 million raised,” said Dave Holmes, event founder and Charlee’s father. “That’s because of our amazing Charlee’s Run village. Today and every day, we make sure these little ones are remembered and their families are not alone.”

Charlee’s Run was created in memory of Charlee Clare Holmes to support families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. Since its first event in 2017, it has grown into a village that provides compassionate community support.

“10 years ago, we started Charlee’s Run in hopes to ensure that no other family would ever feel alone in their loss,” said Mallory Holmes, event founder and Charlee’s mother. “We wanted others to know that it was okay to be broken, it was okay to say their names, share their stories, talk about milestones never seen, cry, laugh, and remember.”

As Charlee’s Run celebrates 10 years and a $1 million legacy, its impact continues to grow—helping ensure that OSMH remains a place where compassionate and community-driven care thrives, while building a stronger, healthier future for generations to come.

The OSMH Foundation is grateful to all the event sponsors and fundraisers for supporting the community and the hospital year after year. Honourable mentions go to this year’s top fundraisers the Jensen’s Joggers team, collecting over $8,000, and the top individual fundraiser, four-year-old Evelyne French who raised more than $5,200, proving that every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact.