Plan Your Summer Visit To Georgian Bay Islands National Park And Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) National Historic Site

Georgian Bay Islands National Park and Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) National Historic Site are welcoming visitors back on May 15 for the summer season. Located in the heart of the world’s largest freshwater archipelago, the island offers a unique landscape shaped by thousands of years of Indigenous history. From dense deciduous forests in the south to the striking granite outcrops of the Canadian Shield in the north, the park showcases an exceptional ecological diversity.

Start your Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) escape on a scenic boat ride with Landmark Cruises, the official shuttle for day visitation. Operating Fridays and weekends in the spring and fall and Friday to Tuesday in the peak summer season, this relaxing cruise across sparkling Georgian Bay is the perfect way to kick off a half-day of hiking, swimming, or picnicking in the park. For more information to plan your visit, including a link to the shuttle schedule, reservations, and fees, please visit the park’s website.

With the renewal of the Canada Strong Pass, the Government of Canada is once again offering free admission to national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada and a 25% discount on camping fees this summer from June 19 to September 7, 2026. Regular fees still apply for other experiences and services like mooring, beaching, boat shuttles, firewood, and bike rentals.

To make the most of your Parks Canada experience, be sure to plan your trip in advance. We’ve compiled 10 tips to make the most of your visit. Put these planning and booking tips to action and figure out how to avoid the crowds, choose the best time to visit, and decide what destination is best for you.

Services on the islands are limited, so visitors are responsible for bringing essential supplies such as food, drinking water, appropriate clothing, and safety equipment (basic first aid supplies). Make sure you are fully prepared for your activities in the national park so you can have a safe, enjoyable, and memorable visit. You will find tips on the park’s website for what to wear and pack, safety and hazards, and how to prepare for your visit.

Additional important tips:

New to Georgian Bay Islands National Park? Discover the Top 5 things to do in a day on Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi) to help plan your day trip!

Landmark Cruises is the official boat shuttle service to the park, offering half-day visits to Beausoleil Island (Bimadinaagogi).

Overnight campers or visitor seeking a longer day visit must arrive using your own vessel or hire a water taxi, to access Beausoleil Island.

Parks Canada shuttle is still available for visitors who have reservations for a roofed accommodation (cabins and oTENTiks).

Fees for docking, mooring, beaching, and daily admission fees are payable immediately upon arrival. Self-registration payment areas (cash or credit card) are located at all docks. You can also register in person at the Cedar Spring Visitor Centre.

You are welcome to enjoy the park trails on foot or with the park’s bike rental offer. Visit the park’s website for more information.

Protect and respect Georgian Bay Islands National Park’s rich biodiversity by staying on designated trails, observing wildlife from a distance, and properly storing your food.

Hours of operation

Visitor Centre Hours on Beausoleil Island:

May 15 to June 25, and September 8 to October 12, from Friday to Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 26 to September 7, from Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mooring Permits and Fees

Seasonal mooring permits are available to purchase from the Cedar Spring Visitor Centre and Honey Harbour Kiosk, and are valid for day and overnight mooring throughout the entire park operation season. Seasonal admission passes cover daily park entry for the season.

Fees for docking, mooring, beaching, and daily admission fees are payable immediately upon arrival. Self-registration payment areas (cash or credit card) are located at all docks. You can also register in person at the Cedar Spring Visitor Centre.

Reservations

The Parks Canada Reservation Service can help you plan your trips to a wide variety of national parks and national historic sites across Canada with confidence, ease, and knowledge that you will have a guaranteed spot waiting when you arrive.

To book a tent campsite or a roofed accommodation, please visit the Parks Canada Reservations website or call at 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).

If your favourite spot is booked on your preferred days, check back regularly for cancellations or plan your visit for less busy periods like during the week or the shoulder seasons. A new “Notify me” feature is also now available on the Parks Canada Reservation Service. With this new feature, you can sign up to receive an email notification if a front country campsite or Parks Canada accommodation becomes available.