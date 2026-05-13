Partial Reopening In Baysville After Facility Closure | May 13 Update

The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to share some positive news regarding the Community Centre, Arena and Library facility in Baysville. As of today, the Library portion of the facility has reopened, allowing library services and programs to resume.

Following ongoing assessment, crews have successfully bypassed the affected maintenance room, which houses several critical building components needed to run the facility, allowing the Library to operate while work continues to reopen the rest of the building.

What’s Open

Lake of Bays Public Library is now open, and library programs will begin to resume

Library access is available via Carol Street

What Remains Closed

T he Arena and Community Centre (including lacrosse and pickleball programming) remain closed at this time

A portion of the parking lot remains fenced off and closed

Township staff continue to work to address remaining logistics and hope that additional areas of the facility will be able to reopen later this week.

Public safety remains the Township’s top priority. Residents are reminded to respect all fencing and restricted areas while work continues.