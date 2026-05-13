Huntsville OPP Charge Sundridge Resident With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an impaired driver.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, officers responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance in a motor vehicle on Ravenscliffe Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. Officers attended and determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation Keitney Rolston, 34-years-old of Sundridge, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Rolston was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.