Four Impaired Driving Incidents To Share From Bracebridge OPP

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four drivers with impaired driving over three days.

On Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6:40 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover that occurred on Highway 11 South near Southwood Road in Gravenhurst. Several motorists stopped to assist and police arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Hickey of Orillia, ON with Impaired Operation by Drug. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 8, 2026 to answer to his charge.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Bay Street and Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst after a tanker truck was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Police arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 32-year-old Kyle Parsons of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation by Drug. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 16, 2026 to answer to his charge.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 6:35 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Shea Road in Muskoka Lakes Township after a vehicle left the roadway and landed in the ditch. Police arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 57-year-old Lynda Alward of Utterson, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 23, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 2:25 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka EMS and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle head on collision that occurred on Eveleigh Road in Muskoka Lakes Twp. The driver of one vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. After an investigation into the collision, police arrested and charged 38-year-old Shelby Loshaw of Port Carling, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Dangerous Driving. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 23, 2026 to answer to her charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.