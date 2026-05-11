Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Celebrates Nursing Week And The Power Of Nurses To Transform Health 

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is proud to recognize Nursing Week, taking place May 11–17, 2026, and to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of nurses across our hospitals and communities.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Nurses to Transform Health,” highlights the vital role nurses play in shaping patient experiences, strengthening healthcare teams, and driving meaningful change across the system.

“At MAHC, we see every day how nurses transform care through their compassion, expertise, and commitment,” says Andrea Lucas, Director of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “Whether at the bedside, supporting care behind the scenes, or leading teams, our nurses make a profound difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

Nurses are at the heart of patient care—providing not only clinical excellence, but also comfort, advocacy, and connection during some of life’s most important and vulnerable moments. Their impact is often best reflected through the voices of patients and families.

“Having spent over 40 years working in healthcare, my wife and I understand how complex a hospital journey can be,” said Dr. Normand Laperriere, a patient who recently underwent an emergency appendectomy at Huntsville Hospital. “From the moment we arrived, every nurse we encountered was professional, skilled, and incredibly kind. The care was timely, coordinated, and compassionate—I am truly grateful for the outstanding care I received.”

Throughout Nursing Week, MAHC is hosting a number of activities to recognize and thank nursing staff across both hospital sites. Celebrations include appreciation lunches provided by Huntsville and South Muskoka Hospital Foundations, a thank you dinner, pancake breakfasts, and treat delivery carts.

President and CEO Cheryl Harrison recognizes the dedication and impact of nurses across the organization.

“As someone who began my career in nursing, I understand the profound responsibility and privilege that comes with this role,” says Harrison. “Our nurses are leaders, advocates, and caregivers who show up every day with skill, compassion, and unwavering dedication. We are incredibly grateful for everything they do.”

Nursing Week is an opportunity to reflect on the essential role nurses play in delivering high-quality, patient- and family-centred care, and to express appreciation for their ongoing contributions to the health and well-being of our communities.

MAHC extends its sincere thanks to all nurses for their commitment, professionalism, and the meaningful difference they make every day.