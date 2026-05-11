OPP Charge Two Drivers For Going 172 km/h In A 110 km/h Zone On Hwy. 400 In Seguin

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police lay racing charges during a traffic stop on Highway 400.

On Thursday, May 7th, 2026, at approximately 12:15 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducting traffic enforcement observed two vehicles travelling southbound on Highway 400 at high rates of speed while overtaking surrounding traffic in a coordinated manner. The two vehicles were observed travelling at 172 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone. Officers subsequently conducted traffic stops on both vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – race a motor vehicle

Fail to surrender insurance card

A 28-year-old from Lynden was also charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – Race a Motor Vehicle

Both drivers were issued 30-day driver’s licence suspensions, and both vehicles were impounded for 14 days. All accused were issued Provincial Offence Summons and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 21, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists that excessive speed remains one of the leading contributing factors in serious and fatal motor vehicle collisions and significantly reduces a driver’s ability to react to changing road conditions.