A Silent Disco Event Is Coming To Huntsville

Dance like no one’s listening at 2026 Silent Disco in Huntsville

The volume is down and the energy is up at Community Living Huntsville’s 2026 Silent Disco Dance Party in May.

The not-for-profit organization invites everyone ages 16 and up to the party at Canvas

Brewing Co., 12 John St., Huntsville, on Friday, May 29, 2026, from 8:00 PM to

midnight. Tickets are $45 at mobily.ca/iZHgKJ.

“You’re going to move, you’re going to groove, and you’re going to have a great time,”

says past disco dancer Jamie Morrison.

Tickets include a live DJ, wireless headphones, 3 music channels, glow sticks, a

gourmet pizza buffet, a signature mocktail, and fun vibes. Alcoholic beverages are extra.

Funds raised support Community Living Huntsville’s affordable housing initiatives for

people with developmental disabilities and families who access the organization’s

across North Muskoka.

Jennifer Jerrett, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Living Huntsville,

says more than 120 people boogied down at last year’s event – and this year there

would be room for more with a bigger dance floor and plenty of beats to move your feet.

“Silent discos are a blast! It’s a night full of laughter, dancing with friends, and making

new ones. You never know when something fun might happen – a dance battle even

spontaneously broke out last year,” laughs Jerrett. “Come and enjoy a hilarious and

memorable night out while making a difference for your community – you won’t regret

it.”

Round up your friends, get your dance moves ready, and purchase your tickets today.

Community Living Huntsville is a not-for-profit, registered charity that supports and

advocates alongside more than 300 children and adults, and their families, to promote

and advance meaningful choice and real inclusion for people with developmental

disabilities, so people, families, and our community can thrive. Learn more at

clhuntsville.ca. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.