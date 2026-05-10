Watershed Resilience Action Program Launches To Support Lake And Watershed Projects In Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka has launched the Watershed Resilience Action Program (WRAP), a new funding program to help local lake groups protect and improve water quality. Applications open on Jun. 1.

The program will support projects led by lake associations and community stewardship groups across Muskoka. It is part of the District’s updated Muskoka Water Strategy and responds to public feedback asking for more support for local watershed work.

WRAP is meant to help groups plan projects, take action and build local knowledge to protect lakes and watersheds.

“People in Muskoka care deeply about the health of their lakes,” said Rebecca Willison, Environmental Planning, Policy and Program Coordinator. “WRAP will help local groups turn ideas into action and support projects that make a real difference.”

Two funding streams

Stream 1: Planning is open to organized lake and community groups on all waterbodies in Muskoka. Funding is available for projects such as:

creating or updating a lake plan

developing a stewardship action plan

starting a citizen science or community stewardship program

improving communications and engagement with waterbody residents

organizing a stewardship event

Funding under Stream 1 ranges from $1,000 to $10,000, depending on the type of project.

Stream 2: Implementation is for organized stewardship groups working on lakes listed in Schedule E2 of the Muskoka Official Plan. This stream supports action and research projects that protect or improve water quality.

Examples include:

restoring habitat or shorelines

managing invasive species

reducing pollution

improving stormwater management

expanding community monitoring programs

researching the effectiveness of stewardship activities

Stream 2 provides funding for up to 50 per cent of total project costs, to a maximum of $20,000. Matching funds are required.

Who can apply

Applicants must be an organized lake stewardship group recognized by the District of Muskoka and based in Muskoka. Groups must also show they have volunteers and the ability to carry out the work.

Only one application per stewardship group per year will be accepted.

Projects must:

have a clear start and end date

include clear deliverables

benefit the lake or watershed

follow all laws, by-laws, policies and guidelines

Priority will be given to:

projects near water

projects that clearly improve water quality

research that could help other lakes in Muskoka

first-time applicants

How to apply

Applications can be submitted as of Jun. 1 and must be submitted through the online application form by Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to book a pre-consultation with the District before applying to review project ideas and confirm eligibility.

Successful applicants will be notified by Nov. 30, with funding subject to budget approval.

Why the program matters

The District has heard from lake associations and community groups that a lack of funding and resources can make it hard to move good projects forward.

Feedback gathered through the Muskoka Official Plan review, the Lake System Health Workshop and the public survey showed strong support for more action-based funding, education and stewardship work.

WRAP is designed to meet that need by helping local groups take practical steps to protect lake system and watershed health.

The program also builds on Muskoka’s long history of water protection and stewardship.

Learn more

To learn more, review the application guide or apply online, visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/en/environment/watershed-project-funding-in-muskoka.aspx

For questions or to book a pre-consultation, contact:

stewardship@muskoka.on.ca

705-645-2100 ext. 4387