Ontario Investing $500,000 To Renovate Parry Sound Friendship Centre

Funding will create a modern, inviting space for the community gather and stay connected

The Ontario government is investing $500,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to help the Parry Sound Friendship Centre renovate its facility. This funding supports Ontario’s commitment to reconciliation by investing in community supports and services for Indigenous people, strengthening Indigenous partnerships and ensuring communities in the North have the infrastructure needed to remain strong and resilient.

“Our government is pleased to help the Parry Sound Friendship Centre expand into a new space to better serve its community,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “With funding support from the province, the new centre is now a safe, welcoming cultural space that not only honours and celebrates Indigenous knowledge and traditions but also serves as a valuable resource for education and collaboration.”

Founded in 1966, the Parry Sound Friendship Centre is one of Canada’s original Friendship Centres. It provides a place for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the Parry Sound region to come together, share traditions and learn from one another, and provides culturally appropriate programs, services and supports to Indigenous people living off-reserve.

The centre used NOHFC funding to complete a full renovation of the building it purchased to house its headquarters, which included new flooring and lighting, electrical and HVAC system upgrades, a kitchen overhaul and purchase of new appliances. With renovations now complete, the Parry Sound Friendship Centre is a modern and inviting space that can accommodate its growing number of staff and programs, as well as many events for the community and visitors to enjoy.

“Our government is proud to be supporting infrastructure that makes our communities stronger,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “This funding has helped to transform this building into a place for culturally appropriate programs and services that focus on improving the quality of life for urban Indigenous people. I’m thankful to the Northern Ontario HeritageFund for recognizing the importance of this project and helping to make it happen.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.