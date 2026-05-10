V.K. Greer Memorial Public School Hosts Hero Spirit Day

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

V.K. Greer Memorial Public School (VKG) recently celebrated its second annual Hero Spirit Day. This school-wide initiative focused on the core values of heroism, including courage, empathy, commitment, and a dedication to doing what is right.

Throughout the day, local emergency services visited the school to demonstrate their vehicles, and educate students on the vital role they play within the community.

Students were also invited to dress as their favorite real-life or fictional heroes, ranging from family members and sports figures, to firefighters, police officers, and characters like Spider-Man and Ladybug Miraculous.

“This day is centred around what it takes to be a hero. Exposure to these elements in a positive way is key, as often they are there when there’s trouble or negative things going on in one’s life,” explain VKG educational assistant and Spirit Team member, Angela Spano. “The kids loved this special event and took so much from this learning opportunity.”

A huge thank you to our community partners whose participation made this event possible!