TLDSB Students Take Part In Annual Skilled Trades Day For Young Women Event

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

During two sessions this past month, secondary students from Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) participated in the annual Skilled Trades Day for Young Women, hosted by Skills Ontario.

The event, held at the Fleming College Frost Campus, allowed students to rotate through four distinct workshops. These sessions provided hands-on learning and detailed information about several campus programs, such as blasthole drilling, fish hatchery, heavy equipment, and arboriculture.

“This partnership is a great opportunity to introduce young female students to careers in the skilled trades, all while allowing them to get a first-hand look at the college experience and programs available in their own area,” said TLDSB pathways consultant, Ian McTavish.

Students from I.E. Weldon Secondary School and Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute took part in the experience on April 23, and students from Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Haliburton Highlands Secondary School on April 28. Secondary schools in the District Municipality of Muskoka took part in a similar experience at Georgian College in the fall.