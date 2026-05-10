Southern Georgian Bay OPP Charge Two Drivers With Impaired Driving

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving-related charges following two separate investigations earlier this week.

On the evening of May 6, 2026 at approximately 11:30p.m., officers located a stationary vehicle on County Road 93 at Lanigan Drive in Midland. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the lone occupant. During the interaction, officers received information from a passerby indicating the driver had been acting erratically. The individual registered a fail on an Approved Screening Device and was arrested, subsequent breath testing at detachment confirmed impairment by alcohol.

As a result, Diana Kupircki, 33 years, of Penetanguishene, has been charged with:

• Operation While Impaired

• Operation Over 80 Milligrams of Alcohol

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 25, 2026.

On May 7, 2026, at approximately 1:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 93 after observing a vehicle missing a licence plate. During the investigation, the driver displayed signs consistent with drug impairment. A sobriety test was conducted, and officers formed reasonable grounds that the driver was impaired by drug. The individual was arrested and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert, who confirmed impairment.

As a result, Robert Ahiers, 44 years, of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

• Operation While Impaired

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 11, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving, whether by alcohol or drug, continues to be a leading cause of serious injury and death on Ontario roads. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.