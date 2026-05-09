Next Phase Of Memorial Park Bandshell Improvements Underway In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge has begun the next phase of improvements for the new bandshell in Memorial Park.

Following the completion of the bandshell structure at the end of last year, crews have now begun additional site enhancements, including pathway paving, landscaping, and finishing work around the structure to further enhance accessibility, safety, and the overall visitor experience in Memorial Park. A temporary, accessible washroom will be available beginning next week in time for the long weekend. A permanent washroom facility will be added to the park in 2027.

As part of this work, the cannon located at the south end of the park has been temporarily removed for repairs and future resetting. The cannon has been safely relocated during construction and will be returned to the park once the project is complete.

The Memorial Park Bandshell revitalization was undertaken as a legacy project celebrating Bracebridge’s 150-year anniversary. The renewed gathering space has been designed to support community events, performances, ceremonies, and programming for generations to come.

Residents and visitors are asked to respect all signage and barriers that may be in place while work takes place to help ensure public safety as the project progresses.