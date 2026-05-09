Bay Street Construction Returning Between Sarah Street And Canada Post In Gravenhurst

Work is scheduled to restart as early as the week of May 11 and be completed by the end of 2026

Muskoka, ON – The District of Muskoka, in partnership with the Town of Gravenhurst, is transforming Bay Street in the Town of Gravenhurst.

The contractor is scheduled to begin site set-up for the next stage of the project as early as the week of Monday, May 11. Major construction, including the closing of Bay Street between Sarah Street and Muskoka Road South, is scheduled to start in June.

The construction will take place throughout the balance of the year, with the road reopening by the end of December 2026.

This multi-year, phased construction partnership project began in 2024 and spans approximately 1.9 kilometres. The work includes:

Replacing underground pipes from 1944 to help ensure reliable access to clean drinking water, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater management

Improving the road structure

Enhancing pedestrian safety

Creating more opportunities for active transportation

What the Community Needs to Know

Traffic Impacts

In May, crews will install temporary water services to minimize disruption during construction. This work will require occasional intersection closures.

In June, Bay Street will be fully closed from Sarah Street to Muskoka Road South to allow underground work to be completed safely and efficiently.

Bay Street is anticipated to open and work is expected to be complete by the end of December 2026.

A detour map is available. Signs will guide drivers and pedestrians safely through the area.

Shop Local

Businesses continue to be open and accessible. Signs will help ensure easy access to shops and services.

Updates and Scheduling

Municipal 511 will be updated to help keep Google Maps and Waze current.

Delays may occur due to unforeseen conditions. The District will provide advance notice where possible.

Residents can visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/bayandbeyond to sign up for project updates or submit comments or questions.

The District recognizes construction can be disruptive for residents, motorists, and businesses, and thanks the community for their patience during this important project.