Community Centre, Arena And Library Closure In Baysville | May 8 Update

Township staff and engineers continue to assess the Lake of Bays Community Centre, Arena and Library in Baysville after a ground issue was identified following recent work related to the building’s heating and cooling systems.

At this time, the visible impacts observed to date are primarily located in the parking lot area and a small section of the building that extends from the main structure and is associated with the maintenance room. These areas remain secured, and the closure continues while assessment work is underway to better understand the full extent of the issue.

The decision to close the entire facility was made out of an abundance of caution. Safety remains the Township’s top priority, and taking these steps is an important part of a careful and responsible review process.

Nearby Buildings

At this time, there are no concerns related to other buildings or amenities outside the areas closed off and identified in our updates. Township staff and engineering experts continue to assess conditions, and any important changes will be shared as more information becomes available.

Impacted Services

As a result of the temporary closure:

The facility, including the Lake of Bays Public Library, remains closed

All Community Centre, Arena and Library programming remains cancelled

Public water taps at the facility are temporarily unavailable

The LED sign at the Community Centre is currently not in service

Residents are asked to continue respecting all fencing and restricted areas while this work continues.

The Township recognizes that limited information can lead to questions and concern and appreciates the public’s patience as this assessment process continues. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available. The public is encouraged to subscribe to the Township’s News and Notices for the latest and accurate information.