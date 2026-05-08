Brenda Rhodes Announces Re-Election Campaign For Bracebridge And District Council

From Brenda Rhodes:

Brenda Rhodes officially announced her intention to seek re-election as Town and District Councillor for the Town of Bracebridge in the upcoming 2026 Municipal Election.

Since her election in 2022, Rhodes has served as Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor,

championing initiatives focused on attaining affordable housing, promoting civility in

local politics, housing and supporting the local business community. Her first term has

been defined by a commitment to collaborative leadership and finding pragmatic

solutions for Muskoka residents.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the last four years,

particularly in accelerating our housing goals and fostering a more respectful political

environment,” said Rhodes. “However, there is still significant work to be done. I am

eager to continue serving our residents as a strong, experienced voice for Bracebridge

at both the Town and District tables.”

Key Priorities and Achievements:

● Housing Advocacy: Rhodes has been a vocal proponent of the “Big Move on

Housing,” which has Bracebridge on track to see up to 108 new attainable homes

slotted for the old arena lands, in addition to the 44 units that have just opened at

100 Pine Street – with more expected across Muskoka as the program continues

to move forward.

● Community Respect: She spearheaded the Elect Respect campaign in

February 2026, aimed at improving safety and civility for all individuals in

municipal politics.

● Economic Growth: Drawing on her eight years as Executive Director of the

Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, Rhodes continues to prioritize local

economic stability and workforce support.

● Integrated Leadership: Committed to a “full vision” approach, Brenda has been

fully engaged in every aspect of the role over the last four years, ensuring that

complex, interconnected issues are never managed in silos.

Nominations for the municipal election officially opened on May 1, 2026, with voting

scheduled to take place from October 14 to Election Day on October 26, 2026. Rhodes

invites residents to connect with her throughout the campaign to share their visions for

the future of the community.

About Brenda Rhodes:

Brenda Rhodes is the current Deputy Mayor of Bracebridge and a District Councillor for

the District of Muskoka. With a professional background in public relations and

community leadership, she has served on numerous local boards including the current

Chair of the South Muskoka Breakers Basketball Organization, a Founding Board

Member of Hockey Night in Muskoka, and a past President and current Member of the

Rotary Club of Bracebridge. Brenda grew up in Muskoka and loves the outdoors –

especially in the Summer. She is a plant mom to way too many plants.