Brenda Rhodes Announces Re-Election Campaign For Bracebridge And District Council

From Brenda Rhodes:
Brenda Rhodes officially announced her intention to seek re-election as Town and District Councillor for the Town of Bracebridge in the upcoming 2026 Municipal Election.
Since her election in 2022, Rhodes has served as Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor,
championing initiatives focused on attaining affordable housing, promoting civility in
local politics, housing and supporting the local business community. Her first term has
been defined by a commitment to collaborative leadership and finding pragmatic
solutions for Muskoka residents.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the last four years,
particularly in accelerating our housing goals and fostering a more respectful political
environment,” said Rhodes. “However, there is still significant work to be done. I am
eager to continue serving our residents as a strong, experienced voice for Bracebridge
at both the Town and District tables.”
Key Priorities and Achievements:
● Housing Advocacy: Rhodes has been a vocal proponent of the “Big Move on
Housing,” which has Bracebridge on track to see up to 108 new attainable homes
slotted for the old arena lands, in addition to the 44 units that have just opened at
100 Pine Street – with more expected across Muskoka as the program continues
to move forward.
● Community Respect: She spearheaded the Elect Respect campaign in
February 2026, aimed at improving safety and civility for all individuals in
municipal politics.
● Economic Growth: Drawing on her eight years as Executive Director of the
Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, Rhodes continues to prioritize local
economic stability and workforce support.
● Integrated Leadership: Committed to a “full vision” approach, Brenda has been
fully engaged in every aspect of the role over the last four years, ensuring that
complex, interconnected issues are never managed in silos.
Nominations for the municipal election officially opened on May 1, 2026, with voting
scheduled to take place from October 14 to Election Day on October 26, 2026. Rhodes
invites residents to connect with her throughout the campaign to share their visions for
the future of the community.
About Brenda Rhodes:
Brenda Rhodes is the current Deputy Mayor of Bracebridge and a District Councillor for
the District of Muskoka. With a professional background in public relations and
community leadership, she has served on numerous local boards including the current
Chair of the South Muskoka Breakers Basketball Organization, a Founding Board
Member of Hockey Night in Muskoka, and a past President and current Member of the
Rotary Club of Bracebridge. Brenda grew up in Muskoka and loves the outdoors –
especially in the Summer. She is a plant mom to way too many plants.