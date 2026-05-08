Muskoka Lakes Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving after conducting a traffic stop.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrols on Muskoka Road 118 near Scarcliffe Rd in Muskoka Lakes Township and became concerned about the driving behaviour of a westbound vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 45-year-old Michael Jennings of Muskoka Lakes Township, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 16, 2026 to answer to his charges.

In Ontario, when a driver is charged with impaired driving they are subject to an immediate 90 day drivers license suspension and their vehicle impounded. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.