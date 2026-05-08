Washago Timber Mart Is Hiring – Sales Associate – Building Supplies

We’re looking for a dependable, customer-focused Sales Associate to join our building supply retail team. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys helping contractors, DIYers, and homeowners find the right materials and get the job done right.

Responsibilities

Assist customers with building materials, tools, and hardware selection

Answer product questions and provide basic guidance on use and availability

Operate POS system and process sales accurately

Load materials for customers and help organize inventory

Stock shelves, maintain yard and store cleanliness

Work with team members to keep operations running smoothly

Qualifications

Retail or building supply experience preferred (lumber, hardware, construction, etc.)

Knowledge of basic building materials is a plus (lumber, fasteners, concrete, tools)

Strong customer service and communication skills

Ability to lift up to [weight, e.g., 50 lbs] and work on your feet

Reliable attendance and a strong work ethic

Willingness to work weekends and varying shifts

What We Offer

Competitive hourly pay

Employee discounts on materials and supplies

Training and opportunities to grow within the company

Stable, team-oriented work environment

Group Insurance benefits and Company Pension plan

“This Article Is Sponsored By: Washago Timber Mart