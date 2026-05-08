Washago Timber Mart Is Hiring – Sales Associate – Building Supplies

We’re looking for a dependable, customer-focused Sales Associate to join our building supply retail team. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys helping contractors, DIYers, and homeowners find the right materials and get the job done right.
Responsibilities
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Assist customers with building materials, tools, and hardware selection
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Answer product questions and provide basic guidance on use and availability
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Operate POS system and process sales accurately
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Load materials for customers and help organize inventory
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Stock shelves, maintain yard and store cleanliness
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Work with team members to keep operations running smoothly
Qualifications
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Retail or building supply experience preferred (lumber, hardware, construction, etc.)
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Knowledge of basic building materials is a plus (lumber, fasteners, concrete, tools)
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Strong customer service and communication skills
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Ability to lift up to [weight, e.g., 50 lbs] and work on your feet
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Reliable attendance and a strong work ethic
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Willingness to work weekends and varying shifts
What We Offer
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Competitive hourly pay
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Employee discounts on materials and supplies
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Training and opportunities to grow within the company
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Stable, team-oriented work environment
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Group Insurance benefits and Company Pension plan
“This Article Is Sponsored By: Washago Timber Mart