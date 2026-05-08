Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend With Free Fishing

This Mother’s Day weekend, Ontario is offering families a chance to cast a line and enjoy the outdoors together for free. From May 9 to 10, Canadian residents can fish in Ontario without purchasing a licence or Outdoors Card.

“Fishing is a great way for families to make unforgettable memories while enjoying the outdoors,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “Free fishing weekends are an opportunity to check out Ontario’s top‑notch fishing and take part in a timeless tradition that brings people together right across the province.”

Recreational fishing is a key part of Ontario’s economy, supporting local tourism and jobs in communities across the province. Free fishing opportunities like Mother’s Day weekend provide a chance for people to learn more about fishing on Ontario’s lakes and rivers.

If you are fishing for free during the Mother’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations still apply.