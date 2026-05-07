Orillia OPP Charge Male With Drug Trafficking

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Mobilization Unit have laid criminal charges following a vehicle stop in the City of Orillia Wednesday morning.

On May 6, 2026, at approximately 10:25 a.m., officers on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on King Street in Orillia after observing safety concerns related to the Highway Traffic Act. As part of the investigation, an individual failed to identify themselves and was arrested and searched. During the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and Canadian currency were located and seized. Further investigation led officers to believe the substances were possessed for the purpose of trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Michael Allen of no fixed address has been held for bail and charged with:

Passenger Fail to Wear Seatbelt

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

The OPP remains committed to community safety and continues to target illegal drug activity. Anyone with information related to suspected unlawful activity are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by telephone at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.