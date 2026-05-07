MNR Provides Updates On Flood Watches, Warnings And Outlooks

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that:
• Flood Warning is in effect for the French River and Pickerel River
• Flood Watch is in effect for the Severn River, including Sparrow Lake
• Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect for the Gull River,
Muskoka River and Magnetawan River watersheds.
These messages will remain in effect until Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 11:59pm
This message applies to portions of the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound District,
including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of
Haliburton including the French, Pickerel, Severn, Gull, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River
watersheds.
Residents and visitors should anticipate lake and river water levels to continue to decrease
in many areas, with some locations beginning to stabilize.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue to take necessary action to protect or secure any vulnerable property in proximity
to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as
many are seasonally inundated with water and prone to washouts. These roads may be
impassable.
Slippery stream banks and fast-flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around
all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions,
regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and
streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
Description of Weather System
The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 7°C to 13°C and overnight lows
between -1°C and 4°C with up to 8 mm of rainfall.
Some areas remain vulnerable to additional impacts should significant rainfall occur.
It is anticipated that water levels on the French River and portions of the Pickerel River will
remain elevated this week.
Several areas are still experiencing elevated water levels and flows. In some locations,
levels are comparable to those observed in 2019 and may result in localized infrastructure
impacts and flooding.
Water levels and river flows in many locations are continuing to trend toward more normal
conditions, though some areas remain elevated.