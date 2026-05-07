Community Centre, Arena And Library Closure In Baysville | May 7th Update

The Lake of Bays Community Centre, Arena and Library remains closed out of an abundance of caution following issues identified during recent work related to upgrades to the building’s heating and cooling systems.

Township staff and Engineering experts are continuing their assessment of site conditions.

The Seniors Centre, Fire Hall, and playground that are on the same property remain open and accessible. Outdoor pickleball and tennis courts are also available for use at 5 East Road in Baysville.

Residents are reminded not to enter the building or go past any fenced or pyloned-off areas.

Updates will continue to be shared as more information becomes available and the public is encouraged to subscribe to the Township’s News and Notices .