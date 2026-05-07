Midland Resident Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid several criminal charges following an investigation on Tuesday evening.

On May 5, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on an e-bike on Third Street in Midland after observing safety concerns related to the Highway Traffic Act. During the investigation, officers identified the individual as prohibited from operating a vehicle.

As part of the investigation, the individual was arrested and searched, During the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, Canadian currency and multiple cellular phones were located and seized. Further investigation led officers to believe the substances were possessed for the purpose of trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Willard Marion, 55 years of Midland, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Operation While Prohibited

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 30, 2026.

The OPP remains committed to community safety and continues to target illegal drug activity and those who pose a risk on our roads.