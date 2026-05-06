Information Sessions Coming Up To Embrace Tourism Experiences In Gravenhurst

Gravenhurst tourism stakeholders are invited to attend one of two information sessions on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Taboo Resort.

Information Sessions — June 4 at Taboo Resort

These sessions will provide an overview of the partnership between Tourism Gravenhurst, the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, and Explorers’ Edge, including the project goals, how businesses can participate, and what the next steps will look like as Gravenhurst begins developing experience-led tourism packages and supporting research tools.

Session Details

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Location: Taboo Resort, Gravenhurst

Sessions: Two information sessions will be offered: 10:30am – 11:30am & 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Who Should Attend: Accommodators, attractions, restaurants, retailers, experience providers, tourism operators, and businesses interested in visitor economy development

About the Project

Explorers’ Edge, Tourism Gravenhurst, and the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce are working together on a new strategic partnership designed to strengthen Gravenhurst’s visitor economy through experience-led tourism development, bookable packages, business collaboration, and research-driven decision-making.

This project is focused on helping Gravenhurst tourism businesses develop new visitor experiences that encourage overnight stays, increase visitor spending, support shoulder-season visitation, and create stronger connections between local tourism operators, accommodations, attractions, and experience providers.

What This Work Will Support

The partnership will focus on:

Developing market-ready tourism experiences and bookable packages

Encouraging collaboration between accommodations, attractions, restaurants, retailers, and experience providers

Supporting businesses through co-creation and capacity-building sessions

Aligning local funding, marketing, and destination development opportunities

Using research tools such as visitor exit surveys, occupancy insights, geofencing, website analytics, and sales outcomes to better understand tourism impact

Creating a clearer picture of visitor behaviour, business opportunities, and future tourism investment needs

Why Business Participation Matters

Local tourism operators, accommodators, attractions, retailers, restaurants, and experience providers will play a key role in shaping the direction of this work.

Business participation will help identify existing tourism products and experiences that could be packaged, new partnership opportunities between local businesses, visitor experience gaps, marketing and sales priorities, and ways to encourage longer stays and off-peak visitation.

A Collaborative Approach to Gravenhurst’s Visitor Economy

This work is about bringing Gravenhurst’s tourism strengths together in a more coordinated and strategic way.

By connecting businesses, research, marketing, transportation opportunities, and bookable experiences, the partnership aims to support measurable tourism outcomes while helping Gravenhurst continue to grow as a compelling destination for visitors throughout the year.

Stay Connected

Gravenhurst tourism stakeholders are encouraged to attend one of the June 4 information sessions and take part in shaping this project from the beginning.