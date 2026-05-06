Orillia & District Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Allan Lafontaine Honoured With Prestigious Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Award

The Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that its Executive Director, Allan Lafontaine, has been awarded the Bernie Gillespie Award by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

The Bernie Gillespie Award is presented annually to a chamber professional who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment, and service to the chamber network across Ontario. Named in honour of longtime chamber leader Bernie Gillespie, the award recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on their local business community and the broader chamber movement.

Since joining the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce in 2018, Lafontaine has worked hard to build the organization’s advocacy program. This work has helped foster a vibrant business environment and strengthened the voice of local businesses.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. It reinforces the importance of the work we’re doing and motivates us to continue building a stronger, more connected business community for the future,” said Lafontaine. “It’s an honour to be part of such a dedicated chamber network and to support the businesses that drive our community forward.”

The award was presented at the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s annual convention, where chamber leaders from across the province gather to share best practices, celebrate achievements, and discuss key issues affecting Ontario’s business community.

For more information about the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce, please visit orillia.com.