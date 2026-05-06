Southern Georgian Bay OPP Charge Three Drivers With Impaired Driving

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving-related charges following three separate incidents on May 4, 2026.

During the afternoon, officers responded to a traffic complaint at 2:45pm regarding a suspected impaired driver who had just left a medical facility in Penetanguishene. Police located the vehicle a short time later at a residence in Hillsdale. The driver displayed clear signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. The individual refused to comply with a lawful breath demand.

As a result of the investigation, Barbara Nicholson, 60-year-old of Hillsdale, has been charged with:

• Operation While Impaired

• Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on June 16, 2026.

Later that evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a suspected impaired driver at a residence on King St. in Midland. Police located the individual a short time after the complaint and conducted a roadside investigation. The driver was arrested after registering a fail on an Approved Screening Device.

As a result of the investigation, Tony Labao 52 years of Midland, has been charged with

• Operation While Impaired

• Operation While Over 80 Milligrams

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 11, 2026.

Later that night, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to local hospital. Through the investigation, police determined the driver had been operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas Taylor, 57-year-old of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

• Operation While Impaired

• Operation While Over 80 Milligrams

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 18, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of serious injury and fatal collisions. If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911 immediately.