Facility Closure As Engineers Assess Ground Conditions At Lake Of Bays Community Centre And Arena

While work was being completed in preparation for a future geothermal expansion of the Lake of Bays Community Centre and Arena’s heating and cooling systems, unexpected subsurface conditions were identified, including ground movement inside the building and in portions of the adjacent parking lot.

There is confirmed damage affecting electrical and plumbing systems, with the full extent currently being assessed. The facility was closed out of an abundance of caution to allow a full evaluation before any further public access.

Engineers are currently on site assessing the extent of the issue. The Township will share information as it becomes available and will not reopen the facility until it is confirmed safe.

Residents are advised to subscribe to the Township’s News and Notices at lakeofbays.on.ca/subscribe for updates.

Residents are reminded to please not go past fenced or pyloned‑off areas