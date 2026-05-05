Lake Of Bays Community Centre, Arena And Library Are Temporarily Closed

The Township is currently assessing an issue related to recent construction at the Lake of Bays Community Centre, Arena and Library in Baysville. Staff are reviewing the situation to determine next steps.

As a result, the community centre and library are currently closed, and all programming has been cancelled. The public water taps are also temporarily unavailable.

Staff ask the public to please not go past any fenced areas or coned off sections.

Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.