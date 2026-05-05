Bracebridge District Councillor Don Smith To Seek Re-Election

From Don Smith:

“It’s been an honour to represent the people of Bracebridge at both the Town and District levels of municipal government,” states Bracebridge District Councillor Don Smith in announcing he filed his nomination papers, earlier today. “In seeking re-election, I welcome the opportunity to ask the tough questions ratepayers want answered and to be a voice for their concerns.”

Reflecting on the advances that have been made on both the housing and environment files during the past term, Smith states, “it will be important for the next Council to continue the momentum that has been started.” He noted the construction of the new 44-unit affordable housing building on Pine Street and the opening of Alex’s Place, a transitional housing facility for youth, as two recent examples of projects that are alleviating the housing shortage in Bracebridge.

“There’s more to come,” states Smith with the development of the former arena lands in Bracebridge and the District-backed head lease program which provides incentives for the development community to build affordable rental accommodations.

Smith, who has been a member of the board of directors of the Muskoka Watershed Council and is its current chair, notes the substantial progress that has been made on Integrated Watershed Management (IWM), a key recommendation that came from the provincially-appointed Muskoka Watershed Advisory Group where Smith served as vice-chair.

“With increased concerns centred around flooding, it will be important to move this file forward in a timely manner,” states Smith, who believes his experience will be helpful in advancing IWM and with the related file on climate change.

As someone who has been engaged in the community as both a former publisher and retailer, Smith states, “I understand the challenges facing Bracebridge business owners.”

Additionally, with ever-increasing financial demands, Smith states, “it will be important to keep budgeting tight in the coming term at both the Town and the District. Creating financial partnerships with the upper levels of government will be critical, if we want to realize our goals and avoid significant tax increases.”

“Advocacy on behalf of the people of Muskoka will be particularly important when District Council reviews its governance in the next term,” states Smith. “Rather than having the Province force changes on us, we need to take the lead,” states Smith, who would like to see the size of District Council substantially reduced. He wants District Councillors to be better empowered to make local, democratic decisions that have Muskokans in mind.

Also on Smith’s list of significant projects are the Bracebridge downtown master plan, development of Muskoka Airport, increased opportunities for waterfront access for the general public, and ensuring adequate healthcare, in particular the development of the hospital site in Bracebridge.

“Communicating and speaking for you are my priorities,” states Smith. “As always, I welcome your input and questions.”