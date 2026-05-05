Arrest Made In Connection To Thefts From Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges related to an investigation at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

This investigation was prompted by several complaints of theft and fraud from patients and staff within the hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Nassim Erron, 34-year-old female from Bulington, has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with:

• Disobeying a Court Order

• Make False Statement in Writing

Police say at the time of the incidents, she was employed by the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit.

Police believe there may be additional victims who were patients in various units of the hospital. Anyone who was a patient or staff member at OSMH between April 2025 and March 2026 is asked to review their credit card statements and report any suspected theft or fraudulent activity to the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122, quoting reference number E250834926.

Members of the Orillia OPP are committed to public safety and to delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with the community. Anyone with information related to suspected unlawful activity may also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

A Google search shows the accused was wanted years ago in Grimsby for stealing from the elderly.