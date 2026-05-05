Make Pets Part Of Your Emergency Plan This Emergency Preparedness Week

This week is Emergency Preparedness Week and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is calling on the public to include animals in their emergency plans to help ensure no family member is left behind in a crisis.

Having an emergency plan means being ready for a range of situations, from severe storms to evacuations. The Ontario SPCA encourages families to have supplies ready, know how to safely shelter in place, and plan ahead in case they need to leave their home quickly with their pets.

To help families prepare, the Ontario SPCA offers free emergency preparedness resources, including a downloadable Emergency Preparedness Workbook that will help you build a 72-hour emergency kit and create a plan to care for your animals during an emergency. Visit ontariospca.ca/ep to start planning today.

This week, the Ontario SPCA is also offering free emergency door decals, key tags and wallet cards at local animal centres, while supplies last. Door decals help alert first responders that pets are inside the home, while key tags and wallet cards ensure someone knows there are pets who need care if their person is unable to return home due to injury or illness.

“Emergency situations can be stressful and unpredictable, but having a plan that includes your pets can make those moments a little easier to manage,” says Jennifer Bluhm, Vice President, Community Outreach Services, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Simple steps like preparing a 72-hour kit and identifying a safe place to go can make a big difference for your animals.”

To learn more about emergency preparedness for pets and to download free emergency preparedness resources, visit ontariospca.ca/ep