Huntsville Resident And Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers with impaired-related offences in the past week.

On April 29th, 2026, at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Main Street West and Ferguson Road in the Town of Huntsville. A vehicle entered the area, and officers initiated an impaired driving investigation. As a result, Matthew Laurence, a 41-year-old of Huntsville was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On May 1st, 2026, at approximately 3:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver. As a result, officers located the vehicle on Highway 60, in Lake of Bays Township. Michael Legroulx, a 49-year-old of Pembroke was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

On May 2nd, 2026, at approximately 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding an impaired driver. As a result, officers located the vehicle on Hiawatha Drive in the Town of Huntsville. Dorothy Duck, a 29-year-old of Bracebridge was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The above-named accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911. In doing so, you may save a life.