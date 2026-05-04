Regional Tourism Professionals To Be Honoured Later This Month In Huntsville

May 13 event at Grandview Golf Club will honour regional tourism professionals and feature strategic presentations from Destination Ontario and Central Counties Tourism

Explorers’ Edge will celebrate the people behind exceptional visitor experiences at the 2026 Big Applause Awards Breakfast, taking place May 13, 2026 at Grandview Golf Club.

The Big Applause Awards recognize tourism professionals across the Explorers’ Edge region who demonstrate outstanding service, leadership, professionalism, community spirit, and care — particularly through the important fall and winter seasons. The awards shine a spotlight on the individuals who help make visitor experiences across the great Canadian wilderness just north of Toronto truly memorable.

“Exceptional visitor experiences are created by people who make this place better,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “The Big Applause Awards are about recognizing the tourism professionals who show up every day with patience, pride, and care for their guests, their communities, and the broader visitor economy. This year’s event is also an opportunity to look ahead, with attendees invited to use their cell phones to participate in the morning and provide input that will help inform how we continue to support tourism across the region.”

This year’s top finalists have now been selected:

Norah Fountain – recognized for long-standing tourism leadership, visitor support, destination marketing, chamber growth, and strengthening Muskoka Lakes as a year-round destination.

Michael Dorbyk – recognized for welcoming hospitality, inclusive community space, live event programming, local business support, and memorable guest experiences.

Stefan Ottenbrite – recognized for regional tourism promotion, shoulder-season events, the Bala Cranberry Festival, event amplification, and tourism advocacy.

Jacki McPherson – recognized for resilience, entrepreneurship, community generosity, local collaboration, and visitor experiences rooted in Muskoka’s stories and history.

April Denman – recognized for initiative, community-building, downtown leadership, impactful events, and local pride.

Emily Brown – recognized for visitor services, Muskoka Oktoberfest, shoulder-season programming, event promotion, social media, and tailored visitor recommendations.

The top honouree will be announced live during the May 13 breakfast event at Grandview Golf Club.

In addition to the awards celebration, attendees will hear from two tourism leaders on timely topics shaping the future of destination development, visitor research, and digital discovery.

Lauchlan Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Ontario, will deliver the featured presentation, “Navigating Change in Tourism Discovery: A Strategic Update from Destination Ontario.” The session will explore how generative AI is changing the way travellers find their next destination, how AI-powered search is compressing the path from curiosity to booking, and what it now means for tourism businesses and destinations to be visible online.

Tom Guerquin, Research & Development Manager at Central Counties Tourism, will present “Cell for Success: Geofencing to Grow Your Destination.” Guerquin will help demystify geofencing technology and explain how visitor data can support stronger tourism strategy by helping communities better understand who is visiting, where they are coming from, and how they move through a destination.

Attendees are asked to bring their cell phones and be prepared to participate throughout the morning by providing input and feedback as part of the session.

The Big Applause Awards Breakfast takes place May 13, 2026 at Grandview. Event details are available at:

https://explorersedge.ca/events/big-applause-awards-may-13-2026/