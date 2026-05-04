Penetanguishene Resident Faces Nine Charges After Traffic Stop

The Collingwood and Blue Mountains Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a proactive traffic stop that led to an arrest and multiple charges.

On May 1st at approximately 11:00p.m. officers were on general patrol in the area of Highway 26 and Waterfalls Lane, when they observed a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated, and as a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged Shane Robillard, 45 years old, of Penetanguishene.

He was charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by Crime

Resist Peace Officer

CDSA – Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

CDSA – Possession of a schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine

TTA – Possess unmarked cigarettes

LLCA – Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

LLCA – Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

HTA – fail to surrender driver’s license

HTA – driving while under the suspension

The OPP remains committed to proactive traffic enforcement to enhance road safety. Officers of the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP are reminding motorists that proactive enforcement and traffic stops are conducted daily to help keep Ontario roads safe. Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws and ensure they are operating their vehicles safely and legally at all times.