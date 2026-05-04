Rosseau Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Fleeing Hwy. 141 Area

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving after responding to a concern from a member of the public.

On Saturday May 2, 2026 at 4:25 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, responded to a concern from a member of the public about the well-being of another driver who was stopped at a stop sign on Rosseau Lake Road 2 at Highway 141 in Muskoka Lakes Township.

The driver fled the area prior to police arrival and was located a short time later. Police have charged 40-year-old Mathew Willaims of Rosseau, ON with Impaired Operation and Careless Storage of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition X 2.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 16, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.