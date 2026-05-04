Jaden Hollingshead Launches 2026 Campaign For Gravenhurst District Councillor

From Jaden Hollingshead :

Bracebridge Chamber Executive Director and 2022 Gravenhurst candidate enters the race with a focus on housing, downtown revival, environmental stewardship, and a strong Gravenhurst voice at District Council.

Jaden Hollingshead officially launched his campaign for District Councillor in the Town of Gravenhurst’s 2026 municipal election. His platform is centred on housing, downtown revitalization, environmental stewardship, and strong representation for Gravenhurst at District Council.

“I’ve seen the housing crisis hold young families and workers back from succeeding in our

community,” said Hollingshead. “I’ve spent years working with Chambers of Commerce and on the Muskoka Community Land Trust board to find solutions. Now I want to bring that same energy to the District Council table.”

Hollingshead, 27, was born and raised in Muskoka and currently serves as Executive Director of the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, where he works on solutions for housing, workforce, economic development, and rural transportation policy from a business perspective. He is also a board member and treasurer of the Muskoka Community Land Trust. In 2022, during his first run for office in Gravenhurst, he received 1,691 votes, finishing 142 votes shy of a seat at the council table.

Election Day is October 26, 2026.

About Jaden Hollingshead

Jaden Hollingshead is the Executive Director of the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, a

board member of the Muskoka Community Land Trust and a former board member of the

Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. Jaden was born and raised in Muskoka with over five

years calling Gravenhurst home, he has worked in economic development and business

advocacy across the region.

Election Day: October 26, 2026

Website: jadenhollingshead.ca

Instagram: @Jaden_Hollingshead

Facebook: facebook.com/VoteForJaden

Email: campaign@jadenhollingshead.ca