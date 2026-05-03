Recognizing Emergency Preparedness Week From May 4 to 10

During Emergency Preparedness Week, community members are encouraged to take concrete actions to be better prepared to protect themselves and their families for whatever comes their way. By taking a few simple steps, residents can become better prepared to face a range of situations, anytime, anywhere. It is important to:
- Know the risks. Although the consequences of disasters or emergencies can be similar, knowing the risks specific to the community and region can help you better prepare. Muskoka is prone to extreme weather and power outages. It’s important to know how to react to these situations, but to also be prepared for the less likely occurrences as well.
- Make a plan. A plan helps you and your family know what to do when a situation occurs. Create and practice your home escape plan regularly and involve everyone in the household.
- Prepare and update your emergency kit. During an emergency, ensure you have the basic supplies needed to support you and your family for a prolonged period of time. This should include batteries, essential medications, snacks, water and seasonal necessities.
- Download the Voyent Alert app. Create location-based notifications for members of your family and receive alerts to your home phone, cell phone and/or email when an emergency occurs.
Win an emergency kit
During Emergency Preparedness Week, the Town of Bracebridge will issue a Voyent Alert update to all subscribers. Identify the instructions included in that alert for the chance to win an emergency preparedness kit. Make sure to download the Voyent Alert App and subscribe for updates to be eligible to participate.
Emergency preparedness starts with you. To learn more about being prepared, visit bracebridge.ca/emergencepreparedness.