Recognizing Emergency Preparedness Week From May 4 to 10

The Town of Bracebridge is recognizing Emergency Preparedness Week from May 3 to 9, a national awareness initiative and an opportunity for community members to take action to ensure they’re prepared to protect themselves, their family, and the community during an emergency. This year, the provincial theme is

During Emergency Preparedness Week, community members are encouraged to take concrete actions to be better prepared to protect themselves and their families for whatever comes their way. By taking a few simple steps, residents can become better prepared to face a range of situations, anytime, anywhere. It is important to: