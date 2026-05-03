Haliburton Highlands OPP Conclude Youth In Policing Academy

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held a Youth in Policing Academy, which has now concluded.

Over the past 6 weeks, 20 local students attended weekly sessions to learn more about what a career in policing has to offer. Students learned about collision investigations, marine operations, forensic identification, canine operations, human trafficking, major crime, ATV operations, Emergency Response Team, Cadet & the Behavioural Analysis unit.

We thank all participants and speakers for attending and look forward to hosting similar events in the future.