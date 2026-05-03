$30,000 Commitment From Tiny Township Supports Care And Physician Recruitment 

The Township of Tiny has reaffirmed its strong commitment to local healthcare with a $30,000 investment supporting Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) and the community it serves. The contribution includes $20,000 to the GBGH Foundation in support of the We See You campaign, and $10,000 toward physician recruitment efforts to help strengthen care close to home.

Presented during a recent Council meeting, the funding reflects the Township of Tiny’s continued dedication to ensuring residents have access to compassionate, timely, and high-quality healthcare.

“Our hospital plays a vital role in the life and well-being of our community,” said Mayor David Evans, Township of Tiny. “This contribution is made on behalf of the residents of the Township of Tiny, to recognize the incredible care provided at GBGH and to support the people and services our neighbours rely on every day.”

Funding directed to the GBGH Foundation will support the hospital’s most urgent priorities through the We See You campaign — an initiative focused on ensuring patients, families, and care teams feel supported, respected, and cared for at every stage of their healthcare journey. Community gifts to We See You help fund essential equipment, technology, and enhancements that improve comfort, safety, and dignity for patients across the hospital.

“Support like this truly makes a difference,” said Matthew Lawson, President & CEO of Georgian Bay General Hospital. “Through the We See You campaign, the GBGH Foundation is helping ensure our teams have what they need to care for patients as whole people — with compassion, respect, and excellence. We are deeply grateful to the Township of Tiny for standing with our hospital and our community.”

The $10,000 investment in physician recruitment will support efforts to attract and retain skilled physicians for the community, helping meet the growing healthcare needs of North Simcoe residents and ensuring continued access to timely care.

“Strong physician recruitment is foundational to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of our region,” said Lesley Mallen, Director of People Services at GBGH. “We are grateful to the Township of Tiny for this meaningful investment, which directly supports our ability to attract and retain physicians who choose to build their practices—and their lives—here. This partnership plays an important role in strengthening access to care for our growing community.

A long-standing supporter of local healthcare, the Township of Tiny has contributed more than $430,000 over the past 25 years toward hospital equipment, technology, and recruitment — demonstrating an enduring commitment to a healthy, resilient community.

For more information about the We See You campaign and how community support is making an impact at GBGH, visit WeSeeYouGBGH.ca.

To learn more about physician recruitment in North Simcoe, visit georgianbayphysicianrecruitment.com.