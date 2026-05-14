Two People From Bracebridge Face Drug Trafficking Charges

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has charged two people in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

During the early months of 2026, members of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit commenced an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity occurring in the District of Muskoka. On May 7th, 2026, Muskoka Street Crime investigators, with the assistance of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment Community Street Crime Unit, OPP K9 Unit, and Bracebridge OPP Detachment members, executed search warrants in the Town of Bracebridge.

As a result, 43-year-old Sherri Keown and 42-year-old Dean Mann of Bracebridge, ON, have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a prohibited weapon x 2

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 9, 2026 to answer to their charges.